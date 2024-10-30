New TTD Board Formed with 24 Members, BR Naidu Appointed as Chairman

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has formed a new governing board with 24 members, and BR Naidu, the chairman of TV-5, has been appointed as the new TTD Board Chairman. This announcement was made by the TTD authorities.

The new TTD board members include:

– Jyotula Nehru (Jaggannaepet MLA)

– Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy (Kovur MLA)

– M.S. Raju (Madakasira MLA)

– Panabaka Lakshmi (Former Union Minister)

– Jasthi Purna Sambashivrao

– Shantaram

– Shri Sadasiva Rao Nannepaneni

– Janga Krishnamurthy

– Koteshwara Rao

– Mallela Rajashekhar Goud

– Jhanaki Devi Tammishetty

– Nannuri Narsireddy (Telangana)

– Bongunturu Mahender Reddy (Telangana)

– Anugolu Rangasri (Telangana)

– Booruguppu Anandassai (Telangana)

– Suchitra Elle (Telangana)

– Krishnamurthy (Tamil Nadu)

– P. Ramamurthy (Tamil Nadu)

– Darshan. R.N. (Karnataka)

– Justice H.L. Dattu (Karnataka)

– Nareshkumar (Karnataka)

– Dr. Adit Desai (Gujarat)

– Shri Sourabh H Bora (Maharashtra)

BR Naidu, the new TTD Board Chairman, expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for appointing him to this position. He thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan, and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for the opportunity to serve the divine cause.

The formation of the new 24-member TTD Board represents a diverse representation, with members from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. This diverse composition is expected to bring a range of perspectives and expertise to the management of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.