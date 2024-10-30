x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

New TTD Board Formed with 24 Members, BR Naidu Appointed as Chairman

Published on October 30, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar Movie Review
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today
image
Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA
image
Important updates for Group-3 candidates
image
New TTD Board Formed with 24 Members, BR Naidu Appointed as Chairman

New TTD Board Formed with 24 Members, BR Naidu Appointed as Chairman

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has formed a new governing board with 24 members, and BR Naidu, the chairman of TV-5, has been appointed as the new TTD Board Chairman. This announcement was made by the TTD authorities.

The new TTD board members include:

– Jyotula Nehru (Jaggannaepet MLA)
– Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy (Kovur MLA)
– M.S. Raju (Madakasira MLA)
– Panabaka Lakshmi (Former Union Minister)
– Jasthi Purna Sambashivrao
– Shantaram
– Shri Sadasiva Rao Nannepaneni
– Janga Krishnamurthy
– Koteshwara Rao
– Mallela Rajashekhar Goud
– Jhanaki Devi Tammishetty
– Nannuri Narsireddy (Telangana)
– Bongunturu Mahender Reddy (Telangana)
– Anugolu Rangasri (Telangana)
– Booruguppu Anandassai (Telangana)
– Suchitra Elle (Telangana)
– Krishnamurthy (Tamil Nadu)
– P. Ramamurthy (Tamil Nadu)
– Darshan. R.N. (Karnataka)
– Justice H.L. Dattu (Karnataka)
– Nareshkumar (Karnataka)
– Dr. Adit Desai (Gujarat)
– Shri Sourabh H Bora (Maharashtra)

BR Naidu, the new TTD Board Chairman, expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for appointing him to this position. He thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan, and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for the opportunity to serve the divine cause.

The formation of the new 24-member TTD Board represents a diverse representation, with members from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. This diverse composition is expected to bring a range of perspectives and expertise to the management of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Next Important updates for Group-3 candidates Previous Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular
else

TRENDING

image
Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today
image
Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA
image
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular

Latest

image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar Movie Review
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s “KA” Premieres in USA Today
image
Dulquer’s “Lucky Bhaskar” Premieres Today in the USA
image
Important updates for Group-3 candidates
image
New TTD Board Formed with 24 Members, BR Naidu Appointed as Chairman

Most Read

image
Important updates for Group-3 candidates
image
New TTD Board Formed with 24 Members, BR Naidu Appointed as Chairman
image
YS Sharmila says “Joke of the Century”

Related Articles

Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions