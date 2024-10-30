x
Rishabh’s Jai Hanuman First Look: Spectacular

Published on October 30, 2024 by swathy

Rishab Shetty

The sensational hit HanuMan marked the first film from Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Director Prasanth Varma unveiled pre-look of its sequel titled Jai Hanuman yesterday. Today, National Award Winning Star Rishabh Shetty is revealed as the film’s lead actor. The film’s first look was also dropped.

Rishabh Shetty’s transformation into Hanuman is going to be a cinematic spectacle, as evidenced by this incredible first-look poster. He captures the character’s strength and devotion, poised in a powerful yet serene stance with an idol of Sri Ram in hand.

With such a compelling introduction, movie buffs are left wondering how Rishabh Shetty will navigate the complexities of portraying one of Hindu mythology’s most revered figures.

Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling this crazy project to be crafted with a substantial budget. The sequel will be significantly larger in scope than the original.

