Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday (today) demanded Movie Artistes Association (MAA) to hold MAA elections at the earliest to save the image and reputation of MAA from getting damaged further in the eyes of all due to allegations and counter allegations being made against each other by some Tollywood film personalities in public.

Chiranjeevi expressed anger at the ‘indiscipline’ of Tollywood members, who are making wild allegations against each other in public which is harming the interests of Tollywood as well adversely affecting the image of Telugu film industry.

Chiranjeevi today wrote a letter to MAA disciplinary committee chairman, veteran actor Krishnam Raju in this regard.

In his letter, Chiranjeevi requested him to take stringent action against such ‘indisciplined’ members, who are damaging the reputation of Telugu film industry with their public outburst.

Chiranjeevi said if elections are delayed further it would invite more troubles in the coming days and holding elections at the earliest is the only solution to check this menace.

Chiranjeevi said if elections are delayed further, it would halt welfare programmes being taken up by MAA for the welfare of film fraternity.

Due to Covid, the film fraternity is already facing severe crisis and steps should be taken for the election of new MAA committee at the earliest so that the welfare programmes could be taken up fast.