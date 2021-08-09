Make Ratan Tata as President of India, Nagababu urges

With Ramnath Kovind’s tenure as the president of India coming to end, various names have been popping up for the position of next president of India. Already opposition parties have been strategising to defeat the candidate proposed by NDA. Though Sharad Pawar condemned contesting for this position, inside reports say that he is still interested in the coveted post. But all of a sudden, in social media, some netizens started demanding Ratan Tata be made president of India. Mega brother Nagababu also extended his support this demand of making Ratan Tata the next president.

Nagababu tweeted, “With D Nation facing unprecedented Labyrinth’s day after day , Der is a need 4 “The President” who not only can strategise & implement, but also has a big heart & see whole nation as one Big Family ! I propose @RNTata2000 ji as the next President of India”

With D Nation facing unprecedented Labyrinth's day after day

Der is a need 4 "The President" who not only can strategise & implement,

but also has a big heart & see whole nation as one Big Family !

I propose @RNTata2000 ji as the next President of India#RatanTataforPresident pic.twitter.com/rlstJGjyMJ — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) August 9, 2021

As Ratan Tata has very good credentials, most of the netizens opined that he well deserves this post. We need to wait and see whether Ratan Tata respond on this social media campaign.