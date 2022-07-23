Macherla Niyojakavargam 3rd Song: Adirindi

Advertisement

True to the title, the third song Adirindey from Nithiin’s Macherla Niyojakavargam is truly Adirindi (splendid). Composer Mahati Swara Sagar who surprised with his mass composition Ra Ra Reddy has come up with a groovy track. The makers have actually unveiled full video song.

Nithiin expresses his feelings on Krithi Shetty, who seems to be avoiding him. The lyrics by Krishna Kanth show how desperate he is to impress her. Both Nithiin and Krithi Shetty look trendy in the song. The graceful dances of the both give double impact. The background looks pleasant with beautiful locales.

Catherine Tresa is also part of the project being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. Sreshth Movies is bankrolling the project tipped to be a political action entertainer.

Team Macherla Niyojakavargam will be coming up with couple more updates within a week, including trailer. The movie is gearing up for release on August 12th.