Mad rush for shooting floors in Hyderabad

The coronavirus pandemic brought shoots to a halt for almost a year. The shoots resumed after Dasara and most of the big-budget films are shooting without breaks. All the major film studios in Hyderabad are booked for the year considering the shoots of the big-ticket films which are lined up. Ramoji Film City is packed with shoots of various regional and Hindi movies along with Telugu projects. As of now, there is a huge demand for shooting floors considering the current situation. Most of the studios are also charging a bomb considering the rush.

With the pandemic yet to come to an end, most of the filmmakers feel that it is not safe to shoot outdoors. Corporate giants like Sony, Fox Star along with digital giants like Amazon, Netflix are in plans to lease out floors as they are busy rolling out content for web series and other projects. As of now, there is huge demand for indoor shooting floors in and around Hyderabad considering the mad rush of projects that are under shoot. Allu Aravind is currently constructing a film studio near Outer Ring Road. Some other studios and shooting floors are currently constructed to meet the demand in Hyderabad.