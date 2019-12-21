Mahesh Babu attends Ram Charan’s Wildest Dreams Event

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana hosted a charity event Wildest Dreams and the event took place last night. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Mahesh Babu along with their families attended the event as special guests. The event is hosted to raise funds for World Wildlife Fund. Mahesh and Ram Charan share a close bonding and he could not say no after Charan invited him for Wildest Dreams Event.





