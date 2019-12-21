Jagan telling lies, say Amaravati farmers

The farmers in AP Capital City are asking why CM Jaganmohan Reddy supported Amaravati Capital proposal when he was the opposition leader. They recalled how Jagan welcomed Amaravati project on the floor of the Assembly when the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made the proposal. At that time, Jagan supported pooling of 30,000 acres to build a grand Capital for AP. Farmers say that it’s because of such statements that they got confident and gave 33,000 acres for Capital construction. But now after becoming CM, Jagan has taken a U-turn and started talking about Amaravati unfit as Capital.

Farmers are recalling how Jagan told them all sweet lies during his Padayatra in Amaravati area. Jagan told them that he would bring in more development there after coming to power. Before elections, Jagan mother Vijayamma visited the area and prayed for One Chance. She also promised more development in Amaravati. But now, she is nowhere to be seen. Farmers are recalling how they innocently believed Jagan family and voted for the YCP candidates.

Farmers are saying that if Jagan Reddy opposed Amaravati Capital before elections, they would not have given their lands to the government. The farmers are expressing fears that Jagan Reddy will not give back their lands in proper condition once he takes capital to Vizag.