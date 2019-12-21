Pic Talk: Gorgeous Tamannaah from Sarileru Neekevvaru

Milky beauty Tamannaah will sizzle in a special song in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The introduction song has been canned on Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah recently in a massive set erected in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. On the occasion of Tamannaah’s birthday, the team of Sarileru Neekevvaru released a special poster wishing Tamannaah. The actress looked gorgeous and stunning in the click.

The song will be released on January 1st. Sarileru Neekevvaru is a mass entertainer that is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Made on a massive budget, Sarileru Neekevvaru releases on January 11th 2020.