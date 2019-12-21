NTR to promote Kalyanram’s Next

Nandamuri brothers NTR and Kalyanram share a close bonding and NTR quite often steps out to promote Kalyanram’s movies. His next film Entha Manchivaadavuraa is hitting the screens this Sankranthi. The film is said to be a family entertainer and is carrying decent expectations. As per the latest update, NTR will attend the pre-release event of Entha Manchivaadavuraa as a special guest.

The event will take place during the first week of January and NTR already gave his nod. Satish Vegesna directed Entha Manchivaadavuraa and Mehreen is the leading lady. Sridevi Movies and Aditya Music are the producers. The released singles and the teaser of Entha Manchivaadavuraa already created enough buzz for the film.