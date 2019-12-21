Amaravati will be erased forever: Jagan grand sketch

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy only gives advice, never takes it. He may be having dozens of private advisors getting Rs. 4 lakh monthly salary from the government. But none of them dares to advise him on any issue including Capital City shifting. No advisor is daring to raise Amaravati farmers’ problems before Jagan Reddy. No IAS or IPS officer is daring to tell CM about the future complications of his decision. Both Tadikonda and Mangalagiri assembly segments, located in Capital city limits, are won by YCP. But still, Jagan hates the word Amaravati just because it brings back memories of Chandrababu Naidu forever. Now, YSR son is completing his mission to erase Amaravati from AP administrative and legislative map forever.

Now, Visakhapatnam is selected for holding summer Assembly. It means sessions will be held there for over 35 out of total 40 days there every year. Amaravati may be winter capital. So, session will be held here for four to five days. Jagan’s one-time supporter and ex Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao says that going by Jagan Reddy’s attitude and temperament, he may not hold Amaravati assembly sessions at all. Once Capital is shifted to Vizag, CM will totally ignore Amaravati. Just like Praja Vedika, whose debris is not cleared yet, the other buildings in Amaravati will be left incomplete. No doubt, the deathless city will truly become a burial ground as per the wishes of YCP Ministers.