Mahesh Babu introduces Ashok Galla as Hero

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla is all set for Tollywood debut and his debut film is titled Hero. Mahesh Babu launched the title teaser of Hero and it looks lavish. Hero teaser hints that the film is a commercial package laced with a beautiful love story. Ashok Galla looks decent on screen and Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady in this entertainer. Hero teaser showcases an action stunt shot on a train that is canned across some exclusive locales.

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen in a crucial role in Hero and Ghibran is composing the music. Amara Raja Media and Entertainment are the producers. The shoot concludes soon and Hero releases this year. Sriram Adittya is the director of Hero and the film is made on a huge budget.