Mahesh Babu to launch Major Trailer

Superstar Mahesh Baby’s GMB Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies is bringing the lifestory of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who got martyred in the Mumbai attacks. Adivi Sesh worked hard, transformed himself to fit in the role. The film titled Major is shot in Telugu, Hindi languages and the film is dubbed into Malayalam. The film is announced for June 3rd release.

The makers made an announcement that the film’s trailer will be out on May 9th. Superstar Mahesh Babu will unveil the trailer of the film in a grand event. Major is carrying good expectations and is directed by Sashikiran Tikka. Shobita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma played other important roles in Major. A huge set of Taj Mahal Palace is erected in the outskirts of Hyderabad and a major portion is filmed in the set.