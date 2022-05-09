Mahesh Hugged Sesh After Watching Major 

Superstar Mahesh Babu is producing Major – the Biopic of 26/11 Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The Superstar who watched the film yesterday is the Chief Guest for the trailer launch event this evening.

I am really proud of this team. I watched the movie yesterday. I had a lump in my throat watching the last thirty minutes. I did not talk to anyone for some time. My throat became dry due to emotions. I just came out and hugged Sesh tight,” Mahesh Babu said.

“When I first heard the story, I know it is a story that is to be told. I should thank this team for giving me such wonderful film. I am sure everyone will love this film when it releases on June 3rd.

Meanwhile, Major trailer is getting exemplary response from the critics and the audience. The hashtags related to the film are trending top on Twitter.