Mahesh shares the beautiful locales of Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in Dubai. After the second wave of coronavirus hit USA, the makers changed plans and finalized the locations in Dubai. Mahesh Babu surprised his fans and the audience by sharing the stunning locations where the film is shot. After sharing the experience in shooting at In5 Dubai, Mahesh shared some of the pictures from a desert location in Dubai.

The shoot is happening at Sharjah’s Mleiha and the visuals are just spectacular. He called it a unique experience shooting for the movie. Mahesh also appreciated the warmth and the hospitality he received on the sets. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be shot in Dubai for 25 days. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers.