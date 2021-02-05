Pic Talk: Tarak and Charan well bonded on RRR sets

NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in RRR, a high voltage action entertainer directed by SS Rajamouli. The climax portions are canned and Rajamouli wanted the lead actors to get involved in a rigorous practice session that is on currently. The makers released the pictures of Tarak and Charan from the sets from their practice session. The duo is spotted with all smiles in the clicks. The entire shooting portions of RRR will be completed by the end of March and the film is announced for Dasara 2021 release.

