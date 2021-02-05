Vijayasai attacks Naidu on Modi’s empty budget to AP

Undoubtedly, in making smart political moves, nobody can match YCP complicated MP Vijay Sai Reddy. His latest attack on the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is indeed out of the ordinary and unbelievable. Vijay Sai asked why Naidu was not opening his mouth against the Modi Government’s budget. He wondered why the TDP boss was not raising his voice against the lack of projects and funds in the Central Budget for AP.

Vijay Sai went on to make some arguments that were very curious. He said that as of now, the TDP was not part of the BJP-led alliance of the National Democratic Party (NDA) at the Centre. Vijay Sai was so joyfully saying that the BJP leaders themselves had clarified that there was no tie-up of any sort with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In his non-stop attack, Vijay Sai analysed that Chandrababu Naidu was not in a position to clarify his own stand on such important issues like the Union Budget too. In fact, Naidu was shivering to even open his mouth on the Central Budget.

Quite strangely, even in respect of the YCP, only the MPs and Ministers and MLAs were voicing their resentment against the Central Budget but not the Chief Minister directly. On its part, the TDP MPs, MLAs and leaders criticised the budget but not Naidu. Obviously, the two main regional parties in AP were disadvantaged to speak up against the Modi budget.