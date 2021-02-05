Acharya inks one more stunning deal

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya is hot in trade. The film is touted to be an out and out, action entertainer. Though Chiranjeevi played a cameo in Charan’s previous films, for the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be sharing a screen for a feature film. Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and the expectations reached the skies. The Nizam theatrical rights are sold for Rs 40 crores and the makers are closing the deals for other territories quickly.

Trade analysts say that a terrific pre-release business is on board for the film. There is no clarity about the overseas market but the overseas rights of Acharya are sold out for Phars for a price of Rs 11 crores which is a record. Acharya’s shooting portions would be completed by March and the film is announced for May 13th release. Koratala Siva is personally closing the business deals of Acharya. Matinee Entertainments are the producers of Acharya and Manisharma is the music composer.