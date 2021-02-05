‘Visakha Steel’ deals a deadly blow to BJP AP unit

Politically speaking, everything seems to go against the BJP AP unit ever since Somu Veerraju has taken over as its State President. Now, the rising agitation against the privatisation of ‘Visakha Steel Plant’ is threatening to destroy all chances for the BJP to gain hold in Andhra Pradesh. Already, the BJP leaders have missed a golden opportunity by not being able to give a timely response on the Ramatheertham idol desecration issue. There were also allegations of Veerraju’s pro-YCP leanings being the reason for the BJP going slow with regard to the criticism of the Jagan regime’s policies.

The latest stir on the steel plant issue has the potential to go out of limits considering how it is linked with the sentiments of the North Andhra people. There was a fierce agitation in the past when the slogan of ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ (Visakha Steel is right of Andhras) resounded all over the State. Even Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu took active part in that agitation. Now, even a bigger agitation is expected this time against the Modi Government’s privatisation of the steel plant.

Interestingly, the ruling YCP was also bearing the brunt in this issue. The rivals were accusing CM Jagan and his 28 MPs of failing to prevent the privatisation of the steel plant. They were more interested to use their leverage with the Delhi leaders for relief from their personal cases.

The Visakha Steel triggered massive protests with the workers taking out rallies in the port city. The Opposition parties were even demanding resignation of Veerraju as the BJP AP President since he failed to convince his Delhi leaders on the steel plant issue.