Major encounter: Six Maoists killed in Vizag forests

In a major jolt to the banned Maoists, six of their cadres, including a top leader, were killed in a huge encounter in the interiors of Koyyuru block in Vizag district. The shootout happened on Wednesday morning, according to the sources in the Greyhounds.

The police said that the police party had encountered a group of armed Naxals in the region deep inside Koyyuru forest. The Maoists had opened fire on the police, who had retaliated. In the ensuing gunfire six persons were found to be dead.

The incident occurred in Theegalametta forest area. According to the police sources, as many as six bodies, an AK 47 rifle, a self-loading rifle, one carbine, three .303 rifles and a tapancha were recovered from the encounter spot.

The police said that search operations are still underway and a massive combing has been on in the area. The police have rushed additional forces to the spot. The police are also trying to track the movements of the Maoists with the help of drons and helicopters.

Though one of the dead is deemed to be a top ranking Maoist, the cops suspect that several key leaders may have made good their escape.

The encounter comes barely a week after a key Naxalite leader carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter in the neighbouring Malkangiri area.