Jagan ignoring filmi folks who backed during tough times?

Supporting YSRCP before 2019 was fraught with risks. In an industry dominated by powerful families, owning up and fighting for YSRCP is not an easy task. Even after Jagan’s victory in 2019 elections, it took a long time for the industry biggies to reconcile.

Several film personalities who have sided with Jagan while he was in the Opposition are still to get their due. They have not been suitably rewarded. While Pruthvi was made the SVBC chairperson, he floundered the golden opportunity. Vijayachander was given the post of film development corporation post. Roja, another film actress and TV personality, was given the AP Industrial Infrastructure Board chairperson’s post.

But, several film personalities are left behind. For instance, the Manchu family, which marital relation with the YS family has been waiting for some nominated post. Ditto with Jeevitha Rajasekhar. Similarly, writer-actor Posani Krishna Murali was a very vocal supporter of YS Jagan. He swam against the tide and backed YS Jagan like there’s no tomorrow. But, he is yet to get rewarded by YS Jagan. As a result, he has largely fallen silent.

One actor who defied the trend and swam against the current was comedian Ali. He too has not been suitably rewarded. Sources say that Ali is eyeing an MLC post or chairperson of some minority body. He had met key leaders of the YSRCP but to no avail. Party sources say that at least Posani and Ali should be rewarded for their efforts to promote the YSRCP. But, posts still seem to be a distant dream for them.