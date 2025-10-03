Malayalam Villain for Megastar Chiranjeevi

The much-anticipated film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is gaining momentum with every new update. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, with Nayanthara playing the female lead. Adding to the buzz, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has officially joined the project as the chief antagonist, promising a riveting showdown on screen.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screen banner, the film is being mounted on a grand scale. Recently, the team released a glimpse of song Meesala Pilla, which received good response from audiences and music lovers alike, further raising expectations. With Chiranjeevi’s charisma, Nayanthara’s elegance, Anil Ravipudi’s trademark storytelling, and Shine Tom Chacko’s menacing screen presence, the film is shaping up to be a high-voltage entertainer. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is already one of the most talked-about projects in Tollywood.