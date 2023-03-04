Manchu Manoj, Bhuma Mounika Reddy’s Wedding In A Grand Manner

Hero Manchu Manoj entered wedlock with Bhuma Mounika Reddy today and the marriage was a grand ceremony. Very close family and friends were in attendance for the wedding that happened at Manchus house in Film Nagar, Hyderabad.

Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu and other family members of Manoj blessed the couple on the occasion. Mounika Reddy’s sister Bhuma Akhila Priya and family graced the wedding ceremony. Shantha Biotech VaraPrasad Reddy, and YS Vijayamma also attended the wedding.