Waltair Veerayya Worldwide Closing Collections – All Time Top 6

Waltair Veerayya has ended its run worldwide with a distributor share of 133.75 Cr (122.2 Cr excluding GST). The film has beaten Sarileru Neekevvarru to emerge sixth highest film of all time. After Sankranthi 2020 releases which was just pre covid , the film has the best run in theatres with direct run (min 3 shows in same theatre from day1 to day50) for 50 days in 70 centres. Best run for the film came in Uttarandhra where it in All Time Top 4 behind RRR, BB2 & Alvp.

Worldwide Top 10 (Telugu Version)

RRR

Baahubali2

Baahubali

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Sye Raa NaraSimha Reddy

Waltair Veerayya

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Rangasthalam

Pushpa

Saaho

Area Worldwide Closing Collections 24 days Worldwide Collections 17 days Worldwide Collections 10Days Collections First Week Collections First 4 days collections First 3 days collections Day1 AP/TS Nizam 35.6 Cr (including GST) 35.3 Cr (including GST) 34.60 Cr (including GST) 31.68 Cr (incl GST) 26.60 Cr (including GST) 20.25 Cr 16.40 Cr 6.04 Cr Ceeded 17.6 Cr 17.45 Cr 17 Cr 15.70 Cr 13.95 Cr 10.50 Cr 8.40 Cr 3.50 Cr UA 20 Cr (including GST) 19.55 Cr (including GST) 19.15 Cr (including GST) 16.9 Cr (incl GST)

13.30 Cr (including GST) 7.08 Cr 5.48 Cr 2.50 Cr Guntur 8.95 Cr (including GST) 8.9 Cr (including GST) 8.75 Cr (including GST) 7.05 Cr 6.01 Cr 4.82 Cr 4.13 Cr 2.76 Cr East 11.15 Cr 11 Cr 10.78 Cr 9.82 Cr 8.23 Cr 5.55 Cr 4.54 Cr 2.68 Cr West 6.4 Cr 6.30 Cr 6.11 Cr 5.5Cr 4.62 Cr 3.34 Cr 2.88 Cr 2.06 Cr Krishna 7.8 Cr (including GST) 7.67 Cr (including GST) 7.45 Cr (including GST) 6.94 Cr (incl GST) 5.92 Cr (including GST) 4.12 Cr 3.19 Cr 1.49 Cr Nellore 4.75 Cr (including GST) 4.64 Cr (including GST) 4.48 Cr (including GST) 4.04 Cr (incl GST) 3.40 Cr (including GST) 2.12 Cr 1.77 Cr 1.05 Cr AP/TS 112.25 Cr (100.7 Cr excluding GST) 110.81 Cr 108.33 Cr 97.63 Cr 81.03 Cr 57.78 Cr 46.79 Cr 22.08 Cr ROI 8.50 Cr 8.50 Cr 8.50 Cr 8 Cr 6.60 Cr 5 Cr 4.25 Cr OS 13 Cr 13 Cr 12.95 Cr 12.70 Cr 11.50 Cr 10.80 Cr 9.60 Cr Worldwide 133.75 Cr (122.2 Cr excluding GST) 132.31 Cr (121 Cr excluding GST) 129.78 Cr (118.70 Cr excluding GST) 118.33 Cr (109.30 Cr Excl GST) 99.13 Cr 73.58 Cr 60.64 Cr Pre-Business 90 Cr 90 Cr 90 Cr 90 Cr (Excl GST) 90 Cr 90 Cr 90 Cr 73 Cr