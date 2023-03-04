Lavanya Tripati responds to wedding rumours with Varun Tej

Lavanya Tripati and Varun Tej wedding rumours are making headlines after Naga Babu hinted at Varun’s wedding. Naga Babu said Varun himself will reveal the details of the bride and this word started making news on Lavanya Tripati and VarunTej’s wedding. The actress recently responded to her wedding rumours and said she is fully into work now and she laughed at the rumours.

Lavanya said, “Marriage should be organic in life and will let you know if I am really getting married”. She added that she never thought of marriage like other women and added it will happen only when it should happen. The actress is in the Telugu industry for more than a decade. It was said that Varun tej proposed to the actress for marriage with a ring in Bengaluru, where she gave her nod. But the secrecy is being maintained and we have to wait till they make it official.