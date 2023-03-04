Will Allu Arjun and Sandeep’s film turn one more Icon?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun’s film was announced yesterday under Bollywood’s Bhushan Kumar banner. The film is said to be on floors by 2025. Sandeep is currently working for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Prabhas’ Spirit. Both films are yet to release. Arjun Reddy is the only film from Sandeep and Kabir Singh is a remake of Arjun Reddy.

Allu Arjun earlier announced films with many directors like Lingusamy, Koratala Siva and Icon in Venu Sriram’s direction in Dil Raju banner. But the film did not materialize even after Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab ended up as a money spinner. All these films somehow did not materialize even after the official announcements were done.

Allu Arjun is looking for a big production house to make his debut in Bollywood and Bhushan Kumar wanted the Pushpa star hero to work for his banner. Sandeep is already making two films on this banner and all these circumstances made the film announcement. But only after the release of Spirit and Animal, Allu Arjun might take a call. There is also a buzz that the film story is also not ready.

Hope Sandeep’s film will not end up like Allu Arjun’s Icon.