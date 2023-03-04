Balakrishna’s debut into Digital Space

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable talkshow was a blockbuster show on the Aha platform. Both seasons are smashing hits and the makers brought in guests like Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan. Now Aha is planning one more program with Balakrishna and Allu Aravind is working on it.

As per sources, Aravind is in plans to make a web series with NBK. South Indian star actors like Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi and Rana Daggubati have already made their debut in the web series and senior hero Venkatesh Daggubati is making his with ‘Rana Naidu’ on Netflix. If Balakrishna is convinced to work for a web series, this will be a revolution in Tollywood. More details awaited.