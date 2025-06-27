x
Manchu Manoj lauds his brother Vishnu

Published on June 27, 2025 by swathy

Manchu Manoj lauds his brother Vishnu

Manchu Manoj

Everyone is aware of the war between the Manchu brothers: Vishnu and Manoj. The issues are going on from the past few months and they made it even murkier by approaching the cops. Vishnu’s dream film Kannappa released in a grand manner today and the openings are quite good when compared to the previous films of Vishnu. Manchu Manoj and his team watched Kannappa in PRASADS today morning.

After watching the film, Manoj could not restrict himself from appreciating his brother. “I loved Kannappa and the last 20 minutes is the highlight of the film. I did not expect this great acting from my brother Vishnu. The film is very good after the entry of Prabhas”. He appreciated the performance of Vishnu. When asked about Mohan Babu’s acting, Manoj said that he cannot comment about the performance of his father who is a legend. Kannappa has Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal, Mohan Babu and Sarath Kumar in the other important roles.

