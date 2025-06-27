x
Home > Movie News

One year for Kalki 2898 AD: What about Sequel?

Published on June 27, 2025 by swathy

One year for Kalki 2898 AD: What about Sequel?

Kalki 2898 AD released a year ago and it is directed by national award winning director Nag Ashwin. Top actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone essayed the lead roles. Kalki 2898 AD is a technically brilliant film that takes up to a new world of Nag Ashwin which was well designed. The film was a profitable one for the producers and the sequel was announced during the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin has completed working on the script of the sequel and he is ready. He even acquired the dates of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Kamal Haasan charged a big remuneration and it was a package for both the parts. Marking the occasion of Kalki 2898 AD completing one year, the makers should have made an announcement or released an update about Kalki 2898 AD sequel. But nothing of such sorts took place today. This is because of Prabhas who is occupied with several films. Even the shoots of his ongoing projects got delayed and he clarified that there are no dates available for Kalki 2898 AD sequel this year. There are strong speculations that Nag Ashwin moved on to his next film, a pan-Indian attempt that has Alia Bhatt playing the lead role. An announcement about this is awaited. For now, there is no update on the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.

