Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s nephew Maadhav’s debut film Maremma, a gripping rural thriller, directed by newcomer Mancherla Nagaraj, generated initial buzz with its first look. Produced by Mayur Reddy Bandaru under the Moksha Arts banner, the film’s electrifying teaser has been launched just a while ago.

In a Telangana village gripped by a mysterious plague that decimates people and cattle, desperate residents turn to goddess Maremma for mercy. Their sacred bull, suddenly vanishes under the watch of its guardian, sparking terror and unraveling dark secrets.

Maadhav nails the mass village hero with fire, raw intensity and spot-on dialect, marking a bold entry into Tollywood. Deepa Balu shines as his love interest. Vinod Kumar anchors the story as the village elder.

Drawing from true Telangana folklore, director Mancherla Nagaraj crafts a grounded tale of faith and fury. Prasanth Ankireddy’s cinematography paints the dusty landscapes in vivid, haunting detail, amplified by Prasanth R Vihari’s pulsating score that builds unrelenting tension.

Needless to say, the teaser sets good expectations for the movie.