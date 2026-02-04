Leader Powerful Glimpse: Legend Saravanan in action mode

Legend Saravanan’s upcoming action entertainer, titled Leader, is set for a grand release in April 2026. Written and directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, the film is produced on a lavish scale by The Legend Saravana Stores Productions. The project features Legend Saravanan in the lead role, with Payal Rajput playing the female lead.

The makers unveiled the film’s title today along with a striking first-look poster and an intense glimpse titled “First Blow,” which highlights the film’s action-driven and suspense-filled tone. It opens with a tense sequence involving the antagonist, portrayed by Baahubali Prabhakar, whose convoy is stopped during a search operation.

The gang soon realizes that the man they encounter is a father to a child. This sets the stage for the dramatic entry of Legend Saravanan, who unleashes fierce action against the villains. The raw violence, stylish fight sequences, and his commanding screen presence leave a strong impact, further elevated by a powerful background score by Ghibran and gritty visuals.

Leader explores the extraordinary trials faced by an ordinary man, presented in a gripping and thrilling narrative. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast including Sham, Andrea, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Amirtha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh, Aishwarya, Aranthangi Nisha, and several others in key roles.