Maruthi back with one more Interesting Attempt

Talented writer and director Maruthi has been directing films. He also lent his scripts and co-produced several projects. After delivering a series of flops, Maruthi kept a pause for producing films. He is completely focused on his next film which has Prabhas in the lead role. As per the update, Maruthi is back with an interesting script and he penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Raj Tarun will play the lead role and Sai Vardhan who directed the web series Geetha Subramanyam will direct this film.

Raj Tarun delivered a bunch of duds. With a lot of scarcity for actors and stars, Raj Tarun is still receiving offers. He also tested his luck in OTT space recently. Sai Vardhan is busy with the pre-production work and the shooting formalities will commence in the first week of May. The makers will make an official announcement very soon.