How much did Sukumar pocket for Virupaksha?

Virupaksha featuring Sai Tej is a perfect comeback for the actor. The film is doing great business all over. Top director Sukumar penned the screenplay for the film and he played a key role in materializing the project. Karthik Dandu made his comeback as director and BVSN Prasad bankrolled the film in association with Sukumar Writings. Sukumar spent enough time on the script and he is responsible for the crucial twists in Virupaksha.

With the makers making table profits, Sukumar is said to have pocketed Rs 6 crores for his contribution. Sukumar hasn’t invested in the film but he will share the profits for his contribution to the script. Samyuktha played the female lead in Virupaksha and Kantara fame Ajineesh Loknath composed the music and background score. The team of Virupaksha is extremely delighted with the super success. Sai Tej will soon work with Sampath Nandi in his next and an official announcement will be made in May.