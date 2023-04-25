Telangana high court to hear Avinash bail petition tomorrow

The Telangana high court would resume hearing of the anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. The court took up the case on Tuesday and finally posted it for Wednesday.

The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy till April 25. However, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy challenged the high court orders in the supreme court. The Apex court too heard the petition and directed the TS high court to review its decision. The court said that it would take up the case for hearing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Suneetha’s husband Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy appeared before the CBI on Tuesday. It was for the second time that the CBI questioned him and recorded his statements on the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

Avinash Reddy had been alleging that the CBI is conveniently ignoring the role of Rajasekhar Reddy in the murder case. He said that Rajasekhar Reddy was first to be informed about the murder and it was in his direction the rest of the things moved.

The Kadapa MP also alleged that a letter was found by the side of Vivekananda Reddy’s body and it was known to Rajasekhar Reddy. He further alleged that Vivekananda Reddy had a second wife and Rajasekhar Reddy was afraid of losing some property to that family.

Based on these allegations and others, the CBI is also questioning Rajasekhar Reddy, who is also a close friend of TDP former MLC M Ravindranath Reddy, more popular as B Tech Ravi.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had extended the time slot for the CBI to complete the investigation in the case. As the deadline set earlier was to expire on April 30, the apex court had extended it till June 30, giving some breathing time for the investigating agency.