Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Picks Right Route

Featuring veteran Rao Ramesh in the lead role, Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam released in theaters on the 23rd of this month. It is continuing the streak of small films running well at the box office this month after Aay and Committee Kurrallu.

Coming to the topic of discussion, the team of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam has picked the right route to promote the film after the release. They have commenced a theater tour program where they are have visited theaters in Vizag, Rajahmundry and other cities and interacted with the public.

This theatrical tour is the need of the hour for small films as this is one of the tried and tested way to bring the audience to theaters. This will help the film reach the wider audience through this offline tour.

The team, led by cast and crew is seen interacting with theater-goers and energizing the crowds. Such post-release material is needed to push the film to the deeper pockets of the public. It is good to see the persistent efforts of the team even after the release.

The film is presented by creative genius Sukumar’s wife Tabitha and it is given a wide theatrical release by Mythri Movie Makers. The Lakshman Kaarya directorial is funded by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics.