AP Govt appoints irrigation engineering expert Kannayya Naidu as advisor

Andhra Pradesh Government appointed Irrigation engineering expert Kannayya Naidu as the advisor to Water Resources Ministry.

As Kannayya Naidu has vast experience and expertise in mechanical aspects relating to irrigation projects gates, CM Chandrababu Naidu has chosen him as the advisor for Water Resources Ministry.

An Irrigation engineering expert with more than five decades of experience, Kannayya Naidu saved the day for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Governments, by fixing a temporary stoplog gate in the placed of washed away 19th gate at Tungabhadra dam recently, within a record time.

Owing to 78-year-old Kannayya Naidu’s expertise and hardwork, the stoplog gate was fixed within a week, saving about 30 TMC of Tungabhadra river water. Thanks to the achievement of Kannayya Naidu, both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh heaved a sigh of relief.

A studious engineer with interest in irrigation sector, Kannayya Naidu had an humble beginning. Kannayya Naidu was born in Rasanapalle in Gudipala mandal in Chittor district in 1946.

Attracted towards engineering at an young age, Kannayya graduated as mechanical engineering from Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara University.

After his graduation, Kannayya Naidu started his career with PSU Southern Structurals Limited in Tamil Naidu. Now defunct PSU used to manufacture heavy machinery like cranes, railway wagons.

Later Kannayya Naidu joined another PSU Tungabhadra Steel Products Limited, located at Hosapete in Karnataka. Tungabhadra Steel Products used to manufacture irrigation related equipment like canal gates, crest gates, sluices and others.

It is at Tungabhadra Steel Products Limited, Kannayya Naidu gathered his expertise in irrigation sector. Though his education was mechanical engineering, due to his professional needs, he earned expertise in irrigation subject.

After serving for about three decades, Kannayya Naidu retired from Tungabhadra Steel Products. A thorough professional, instead of relaxing, Kannayya Naidu is continuing his association with irrigation projects by offering consultation services and helping young engineers in times of need, even after retirement.

Now, Kannayya Naidu will lend his services to AP Water Resources Ministry as its advisor.

