x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Chayso Wedding
Chayso Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Govt appoints irrigation engineering expert Kannayya Naidu as advisor

Published on August 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Review
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

AP Govt appoints irrigation engineering expert Kannayya Naidu as advisor

Andhra Pradesh Government appointed Irrigation engineering expert Kannayya Naidu as the advisor to Water Resources Ministry.

As Kannayya Naidu has vast experience and expertise in mechanical aspects relating to irrigation projects gates, CM Chandrababu Naidu has chosen him as the advisor for Water Resources Ministry.

An Irrigation engineering expert with more than five decades of experience, Kannayya Naidu saved the day for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Governments, by fixing a temporary stoplog gate in the placed of washed away 19th gate at Tungabhadra dam recently, within a record time.

Owing to 78-year-old Kannayya Naidu’s expertise and hardwork, the stoplog gate was fixed within a week, saving about 30 TMC of Tungabhadra river water. Thanks to the achievement of Kannayya Naidu, both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh heaved a sigh of relief.

A studious engineer with interest in irrigation sector, Kannayya Naidu had an humble beginning. Kannayya Naidu was born in Rasanapalle in Gudipala mandal in Chittor district in 1946.

Attracted towards engineering at an young age, Kannayya graduated as mechanical engineering from Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara University.

After his graduation, Kannayya Naidu started his career with PSU Southern Structurals Limited in Tamil Naidu. Now defunct PSU used to manufacture heavy machinery like cranes, railway wagons.

Later Kannayya Naidu joined another PSU Tungabhadra Steel Products Limited, located at Hosapete in Karnataka. Tungabhadra Steel Products used to manufacture irrigation related equipment like canal gates, crest gates, sluices and others.

It is at Tungabhadra Steel Products Limited, Kannayya Naidu gathered his expertise in irrigation sector. Though his education was mechanical engineering, due to his professional needs, he earned expertise in irrigation subject.

After serving for about three decades, Kannayya Naidu retired from Tungabhadra Steel Products. A thorough professional, instead of relaxing, Kannayya Naidu is continuing his association with irrigation projects by offering consultation services and helping young engineers in times of need, even after retirement.

Now, Kannayya Naidu will lend his services to AP Water Resources Ministry as its advisor.

Dnr

Next Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Picks Right Route Previous Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian
else

TRENDING

image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Latest

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Review
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Most Read

image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Google First Safety Engineering Center at Hyderabad
image
Andhra Pradesh IPS Officer Suspended: Investigation Reveals Financial Misconduct

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out Chayso Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red