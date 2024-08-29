Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian

Gautam Adani and his family have surpassed Mukesh Ambani to become the wealthiest individuals in the 2024 Hurun India rich list, with a net worth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore. India has seen a significant rise in the number of billionaires, adding one new billionaire every 5 days last year. While China experienced a 25% decline in billionaires, India witnessed a 29% increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires.

Mukesh Ambani has retained the second spot with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore, followed by Shiv Nadar & family of HCL Technologies in third place with Rs 314,000 crore. Cyrus Poonawalla & family of Serum Institute of India and Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also feature in the top 5.

Over the past five years, six individuals have consistently remained in the India Top 10.

Leading the list is Gautam Adani and his family, followed by Mukesh Ambani and his family, Shiv Nadar, Cyrus S. Poonawalla & family, Gopichand Hinduja and family, and Radhakishan Damani and family.

The youngest billionaire on the 2024 Hurun India rich list is Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, aged 21, a 5 billion USD quick commerce startup. His co-founder Aadit Palicha is aged 22 and is the second youngest in the list.

-Sanyogita