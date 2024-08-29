x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Chayso Wedding
Chayso Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
View all stories
Home > Politics

Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian

Published on August 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Review
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian

Gautam Adani and his family have surpassed Mukesh Ambani to become the wealthiest individuals in the 2024 Hurun India rich list, with a net worth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore. India has seen a significant rise in the number of billionaires, adding one new billionaire every 5 days last year. While China experienced a 25% decline in billionaires, India witnessed a 29% increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires.

Mukesh Ambani has retained the second spot with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore, followed by Shiv Nadar & family of HCL Technologies in third place with Rs 314,000 crore. Cyrus Poonawalla & family of Serum Institute of India and Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also feature in the top 5.

Over the past five years, six individuals have consistently remained in the India Top 10.

Leading the list is Gautam Adani and his family, followed by Mukesh Ambani and his family, Shiv Nadar, Cyrus S. Poonawalla & family, Gopichand Hinduja and family, and Radhakishan Damani and family.

The youngest billionaire on the 2024 Hurun India rich list is Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, aged 21, a 5 billion USD quick commerce startup. His co-founder Aadit Palicha is aged 22 and is the second youngest in the list.

-Sanyogita

Next AP Govt appoints irrigation engineering expert Kannayya Naidu as advisor Previous TG Vishwa Prasad’s strong words on Raja Saab
else

TRENDING

image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Latest

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Review
image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted
image
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th
image
A Star-studded wedding for Chaitanya and Sobhita

Most Read

image
YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila
image
Google First Safety Engineering Center at Hyderabad
image
Andhra Pradesh IPS Officer Suspended: Investigation Reveals Financial Misconduct

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out Chayso Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red