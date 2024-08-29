TG Vishwa Prasad’s strong words on Raja Saab

People Media Factory is busy with a number of big-budget films. TG Vishwa Prasad has always been keen to complete 100 films in Telugu cinema and this triggered criticism. The production house recently delivered big flops like Mr Bachchan and Manamey. Both these are expensive films and are made beyond the markets of the actors. TG Vishwa Prasad produced Sree Vishnu’s SWAG and during the teaser launch event, he was questioned about the recent disasters. TG Vishwa Prasad was so confident that he said that all the losses would be recovered through Prabhas’ Raja Saab that is scheduled for April 2025 release.

TG Vishwa Prasad also said that they lost big money because of a recent release but Manamey was a safe project. People Media Factory is associated with some of the biggest films like Raja Saab, Goodachari 2, Gopichand Malineni film with Sunny Deol and others. They are also producing films with actors like Gopichand, Sharwanand, Vishwak Sen, Teja Sajja and Ravi Teja in the coming days.