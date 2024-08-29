Shah Rukh Khan enters the prestigious Hurun Rich List

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with an estimated wealth of Rs 7,300 crore, has been included in the 2024 Hurun Rich List. Beyond acting, he has built a diverse business empire, including his production company Red Chillies Entertainment and his stake in the successful Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders. Khan is also a social media powerhouse, with an impressive 44.1 million followers on X, surpassing other billionaires and celebrities. Other prominent Bollywood figures on the list include actress-businesswoman Juhi Chawla, with a wealth of Rs 4,600 crore, and actor Hrithik Roshan, with a wealth of Rs 2,000 crore. Chawla co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with Khan, while Roshan has his own clothing brand, HRX. The legendary Amitabh Bachchan and his family are ranked fourth, with a wealth of Rs 1,600 crore, primarily from investments. Director-producer Karan Johar rounds out the top five, with his wealth estimated at Rs 1,400 crore, largely driven by his successful production house, Dharma Productions. The 2024 Hurun India Rich List indicates that India now has 1,539 individuals with a net worth exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

The number of people on the list has significantly increased by 220 compared to the previous year. The manufacturing industry has been the driving force behind this growth, with many entrepreneurs achieving substantial profits. Gautam Adani and his family have the highest net worth, amounting to Rs 11.6 trillion. While most of India’s billionaires reside in Mumbai, they hail from 134 different cities. The founder of Hurun India believes this growth reflects the unwavering determination of Indian entrepreneurs. All the top 20 industries have welcomed new individuals to the rich list, and six people have maintained their positions among the top 10 for five consecutive years.