Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Movie News

SWAG Teaser: Sree Vishnu shines in a Triple Role

SWAG Teaser: Sree Vishnu shines in a Triple Role

Noted Telugu actor Sree Vishnu is teaming up with his Raja Raja Chora director Hashit Goli and the film is titled SWAG. The film completed all the formalities and it is aiming for an October 2nd release. The official announcement about the release will be made soon. The team of SWAG released the teaser of the film today and it is quite different. Sree Vishnu will be seen in a triple role with different shades. The teaser is packed with some crazy fun and Sree Vishnu essays the roles of King Bhavabhuti, Yayathi and Singa. All the three looks are different and presented Sree Vishnu in a new light.

Right from his variations to his looks, Sree Vishnu has been presented differently and he took special care, hints the teaser of SWAG. The background score and the sets are completely different. People Media Factory has invested big on this interesting film. Ritu Varma and Daksha Nagarkar are the leading ladies. Sree Vishnu and Hashit say that SWAG is a surprise and as said, the teaser lives up to the expectations. The film is produced by People Media Factory.

