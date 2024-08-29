Labour welfare is priority of NDA government, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that labour welfare is the priority of the NDA government in the state. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the labour welfare with the officials on the day at Amaravati.

He emphasized the need to protect the rights of the workers. He said he would give highest priority to the workforce in the state in the next five years. He said he would not harass the industrialists with strict rules. However, he said that safety of the workers would be the priority of the NDA government in the state.

The chief minister said that he would review the safety and security arrangements of the workers in every industry. He would also insist upon the industry management to provide safety measures for the workers at the workplace, he said. He wanted the officials of the labour department to keep visiting the factories for safety of the workers on the regular intervals.

The chief minister said that this government would conduct a third party audit on safety of the workers in the factories. He expressed concern over the accidents held in the factories in the state in the recent past. He said that several workers died in the accidents and the state government went to the rescue of the deceased families.

Chandrababu Naidu also said that his government would develop the ESI hospitals in the state. The state government would release its share of funds for the development of the ESI hospitals in the state, he said. He further added that the previous government had ignored the ESI hospitals and the workers welfare in the last five years. His government would take all steps to strengthen the ESI hospitals in the state, he said.

The chief minister said that the previous government had neglected the Chandranna Bheema in the last five years. The YSR Congress government had reduced insurance coverage and the number of beneficiaries in the last five years, he alleged. He asserted that the present government would revive the Chandranna Bheema scheme and increase the insurance coverage to Rs 10 lakh.