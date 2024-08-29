Nag turns Simon for Coolie

King Nagarjuna is rumored to play a crucial role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie. In a sudden surprise, the makers announced it officially on Nagarjuna’s birthday. A poster unveiling the look of Nagarjuna has been out today. Nag looks stylish in a mass look with cooling glasses and a golden wrist watch. He plays the role of Simon in the film. The shoot of Coolie commenced recently and a long schedule is happening in Vizag. Rajinikanth joined the sets of the film recently. Shruti Haasan and Satyaraj will be seen in other important roles in Coolie, an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sun Pictures are the producers of this big-budget film.

Nagarjuna has been saying yes to character driven roles for some time. He essayed a small but important role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. He is also playing an important role in Dhanush’s upcoming movie Kubera that is in shooting mode. Now, Nag has signed Coolie which started rolling. Nagarjuna slowed down after delivering debacles. He is in search for the right roles that suit his role and will end up remarkable.