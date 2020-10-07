Maruthi to direct Dasari Narayana Rao’s biopic

Dasari Narayana Rao happens to be one of the legendary filmmakers of Telugu cinema. Along with directing films, he turned an inspiration for several new age directors of Telugu cinema and he always supported young talent. Young director Maruthi is keen to direct the biopic of Dasari Narayana Rao. He said that he is an ardent fan of Dasari and wished that the day to direct Dasari’s biopic will come soon. He intends to work on the script for at least two years before he commences the project.

Maruthi is said to have attained enough clarity about the project after which he decided to work on it. Maruthi will make an official statement once the project gets a better shape. He is all set to direct Ravi Teja in his next and the film is said to be a full-length comic entertainer. Ravi Teja plays the role of a lawyer and UV Creations, GA2 Pictures are the producers. The project will start rolling from December.