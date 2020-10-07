Rs 300 Cr worth ‘Rushikonda’ lands grabbed: TDP

CM Jaganmohan Reddy is prime accused in CBI cases regarding his benami transactions during YSR regime. Now, Jagan in his capacity as CM is facing new allegations of benami deals. Latest is Vizag Baypark. TDP says Jagan has unveiled Quid Pro Quo-2 in Andhra Pradesh. Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the Chief Minister has taken over Baypark in the guise of Hetero and Rs 300 Cr worth Rushikonda lands have fallen into the hands of Mr. Jagan Reddy through his benamis. The Government should explain and reveal the secrets behind the changing of hands of Baypark which was developed with Rs. 120 Cr. People in highest positions were behind the major shares in Baypark going to Hetero firm.

As per the TDP, Jagan Reddy’s benamis took over Kakinada SEZ only recently and now Vizag Baypark was also grabbed. While the TDP developed the tourism projects, now the CM was developing his own benami companies. All the benefits were being passed on to those who were co-accused in his cases in the past.

The TDP leader pointed out that Hetero was the co-accused in the first charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Jagan Reddy’s illegal assets cases. If Jagan Reddy and Vijay Sai Reddy were A1 and A2 in those sensational cases, Hetero and Aurobindo were A4 and A3. Hetero invested Rs. 19.50 Cr in Jagan Reddy’s companies in return for 75 acres allotted to Hetero in Jadcherla SEZ.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed cases against M. Srinivas Reddy, Director of Hetero. It has got varied companies like Hetero Drugs Ltd, Hetero Labs Ltd and Hetero Healthcare Ltd. Kakinada SEZ was allotted to A3 Aurobindo company now. A4 Hetero got hold of Vizag Baypark.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that CM Jagan Reddy resorted to Quid Pro Quo-1 in his father YSR regime during 2004-`09 and now unveiled Quid Pro Quo-2 during his present regime. Kakinada SEZ and Baypark benami transactions were part of Quid Pro Quo-2 only. High level probe should be conducted into these deals. The TDP would complain to the Central Government and it would expose Jagan Reddy’s Quid Pro Quo-2 shady transactions.