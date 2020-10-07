Rhea Chakraborty finally gets some relief

Rhea Chakraborty is facing the heat ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The case took several angles and landed up in the drugs probe. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are named in the case and they are arrested along with several drug dealers. A Special NDPS Court rejected the bail petition of Rhea Chakraborty twice and her judicial custody has been extended till October 20th.

The Mumbai High Court granted bail for Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case which is a huge relief for the actress who was arrested on September 8th. The bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty has been rejected by the Mumbai High Court. Rhea Chakraborty received bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court asked Rhea Chakraborty to drop her passport in the police station and should not travel abroad without the permission of the court.

The court also asked Rhea Chakraborty to be present in the police station for every ten days. She has been asked to inform the investigating officer if she has plans to leave Mumbai on personal work.