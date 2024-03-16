Mass ka Das Vishwak Sen has earned a great fan following among the masses and Telugu cinema lovers with his varied roles and massy characters. The multi-faceted actor has delivered a blockbuster recently with “Gaami”. He is now gearing up to meet the audiences with his most rugged and violent film, Gangs of Godavari.

Now, as the election schedule has been announced, the movie team has decided to release the film worldwide, on 17th May 2024 for Summer holidays.

Beautiful actress Neha Sshetty is playing the leading lady role in the film and talented actress Anjali is playing a very important role, too. Vishwak Sen will be seen playing a dark and violent character, who rises from rags to riches in a hostile and combative world set in Godavari districts during 1960’s.

Most popular and sensational composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film and already, “Suttamla Soosi” melody song released from the album composed by him, has gone viral. The song has crossed 48 Million views on YouTube and it has set a huge buzz for the film. Fans of Vishwak Sen are eagerly awaiting for the film release and now, the makers have confirmed the Summer release date.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. Venkat Upputuri and Gopi Chand Innamuri are co-producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting it. Krishna Chaitanya is writting and directing the film.

Anith Madhadi is handling cinematography and Gandhi Nadikudikar is handling Production Design. National Award winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film and Prudhvi is handling action sequences. Makers are extremely confident that the movie will provide a memorable experience for audiences in theatres, worldwide, this Summer.