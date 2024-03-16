A Golden Opportunity for Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is a star already but all his recent films fell short of expectations. He has picked up Family Star, a family entertainer directed by Parasuram. The film is gearing up for April 5th release and the promotional content looks promising and brought decent expectations. Vijay Deverakonda has a golden opportunity as there are no notable releases for the entire month of April. Ugadi and Eid fall in the next week after the release of Family Star and this is a huge advantage for the film if the word of mouth is positive.

Family Star is getting the right release date and the film’s producer Dil Raju will ensure a grand and wide release for the film. All the film needs is a positive talk. Mrunal Thakur is playing the leading lady and Family Star is the story of a middle class youngster who stands for his family. Gopi Sundar is the music composer and Sri Venkateswara Creations bankolled Family Star. The film’s promotions will start next week.