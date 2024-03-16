Samantha about the tag of Sympathy Queen

Top actress Samantha has been suffering with a rare health condition named Myositis and this kept her stay away from work. The beauty is in recovery mode and is eager to make a comeback with a bunch of projects. In the interaction of India Today Conclave 2024, Samantha revealed about the challenges and about giving her the tag of ‘Sympathy Queen’. Samantha said that she was sick during the release of her women-centric film Yashoda and she was forced to reveal her medical condition of Myositis. The actress also said that she had to promote the film before the release and she has done one interview for Yashoda.

“I was forced to come out before the release of my women-centric film. I was sick and was on high doses of medication. There was a lot of misinformation that was spread. I had no choice but to come out and promote the film. My looks were not the same. I got the tag of Sympathy Queen. My journey as an actress is quite long. I started to question myself after hearing all these and I am proud of myself as a person” told Samantha. The actress completed Citadel with Varun Dhawan which is due for release.