Amitabh Bachchan responds about Hospitalization

Several top tabloids and media houses of Bollywood reported that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized yesterday. Some of them speculated that the veteran actor underwent angioplasty in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. Keeping an end to the rumors, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were spotted in Thane attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata. The match took place in Dadoji Kondadev Stadium.

Neither Amitabh Bachchan nor the hospital authorities reported about angioplasty of the legendary actor. After Amitabh was spotted for the ISPL match, it was clear that the hospitalization news was fake. Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for some key portions of Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas in Mumbai. The film is slated for May 9th release. Kalki 2898 AD also features Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in other important roles.