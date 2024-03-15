Om Bheem Bush Trailer: ROFL!

Advertisement

Om Bheem Bush is the forthcoming out-and-out entertainer which garnered enough buzz with its teaser, Bang Bros song, and other promotional stuff. The trailer of this Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna starrer was dropped just a while ago.

Bang Bros begin A to Z services in a village and try to cheat the people over there with fake medicine. They enjoy life to the fullest, as they win the faith of the villagers. Meanwhile, a group of Aghoras challenge the trio to enter Sampangi Mahal, and discover treasure.

There is an Instagram conversation between the lead pair, where Sree Vishnu who finds it funny says ROFL. True to his words, the trailer is ROFL (Rolling On The Floor Laughing). What does keep you engaged are most of the one-liners that roll one after another with no time to breathe. There is something interesting happening in almost every scene.

Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna are rip-roaringly hilarious throughout, and they make the film work. The movie is due for release in 7 days on March 22nd.